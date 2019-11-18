Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Beachum has suffered another ankle injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Gase noted that Beachum's current ankle issue is different from the one that cause him to miss three games prior to Week 11. The starting left tackle has a chance to practice this week and suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders, per Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record, so his status will warrant close monitoring. Conor McDermott would likely draw the start at left tackle if Beachum were forced to miss any time.