Thompkins signed with the Jets on Wednesday.

Thompkins was released by the Jets last September but following a string of injuries and a plethora of struggles from the current receiving corps, the Jets opted to give the veteran wideout another crack at making an impact. On most other teams Thompkins would be much of an afterthought, but the Jets' thin list of receivers could spell good news for Thompkins.

