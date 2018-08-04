Reyes signed with the Jets on Friday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

Reyes was a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2012, and he's logged 146 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 76 games for three NFL franchises. He last played for the Chiefs in 2016, so this could be considered a comeback. There appears to be room for Reyes on the Jets' roster as a reserve defensive end, but he shouldn't be touched in IDP leagues.