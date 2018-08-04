Jets' Kendall Reyes: Packs bags for New York
Reyes signed with the Jets on Friday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.
Reyes was a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2012, and he's logged 146 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 76 games for three NFL franchises. He last played for the Chiefs in 2016, so this could be considered a comeback. There appears to be room for Reyes on the Jets' roster as a reserve defensive end, but he shouldn't be touched in IDP leagues.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Breaking down RB ADP rankings
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for running backs heading into 2018.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...