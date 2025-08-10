Nwangwu (calf) sustained an injury during Saturday's 30-10 preseason win over the Packers but is not believed to be dealing with anything major, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Nwangwu was involved Saturday, rushing five times for 10 yards while racking up 35 yards on his only kick return. The 2021 fourth-round pick is competing for a reserve backfield role as well as duties in the return game. It's encouraging that Nwangwu's injury doesn't appear serious, but it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared in time to next play in the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 16 versus the Giants.