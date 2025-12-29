Nwangwu rushed six times for 31 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Patriots. He also returned four kickoffs for 114 yards.

Breece Hall (knee) and Isaiah Davis (concussion) both exited in the second half, opening the door for Nwangwu and Khalil Herbert to take on larger roles. Nwangwu's contributions are usually limited primarily to special teams, as Sunday's six carries marked a new career high for the 27-year-old running back. His expanded role could persist in Week 18 against the Bills if Hall and Davis aren't available.