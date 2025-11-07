Nwangwu (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Nwangwu was unable to play against the Bengals in Week 8 while in the league's concussion protocol. He had more time to progress in his recovery courtesy of the Jets' Week 9 bye and was a full participant during Week 10 prep. Nwangwu has passed the final step of being cleared by an independent neurologist and will play against Cleveland on Sunday, when he will mostly serve on special teams as a kickoff returner while providing depth in the backfield behind Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis.