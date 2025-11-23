Nwangwu (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against Baltimore.

Nwangwu was limited in the last two practices of Week 12 prep due to a hamstring injury, but he has been given the green light to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. Nwangwu will mostly contribute on special teams as a returner on kickoffs, but he will also will serve as the Jets' No. 3 RB behind Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis due to Khalil Herbert (coach's decision) being inactive.