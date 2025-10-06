Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday that Nwangwu (hamstring) will travel with the Jets to London, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Nwangwu has been sidelined for four consecutive games since sustaining a hamstring injury in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Steelers. However, he'll travel with the team to London ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Broncos, which is a good sign for his potential availability. The 27-year-old's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of whether he can return for Sunday's contest.