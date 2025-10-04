Nwangwu (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus Dallas, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Nwangwu hasn't played since Week 1 and didn't practice at all this week, making it seem more likely that he'll miss a fourth straight game. Isaiah Davis has been operating as the Jets' return man in Nwangwu's absence, though Davis will have a heightened offensive role going forward with Braelon Allen (knee) set to miss the next two-plus months.