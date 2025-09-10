Nwangwu (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Nwangwu played just three snaps on special teams and logged 33 kick return yards before departing in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a hamstring injury. The 2021 fourth-rounder will have two more opportunities to participate in practice and avoid an injury designation heading into the Jets' Week 2 AFC East clash against the Bills this Sunday. The recently signed Isaiah Williams would be the top candidate to join Arian Smith on kick returns if Nwangwu is unable to play.