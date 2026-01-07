Nwangwu finished the 2025 season with 13 carries for 49 yards and no targets or touchdowns on offense while adding 604 yards and one touchdown on 18 kickoff returns in 12 games.

Nwangwu maintained his status as one of the NFL's best kickoff returners when healthy, as he's up to five kickoff return touchdowns in as many NFL seasons. He didn't record a touch on offense through Week 16 but set a new career high for carries in each of the last two games as the Jets battled backfield injuries, logging six in Week 17 and seven in Week 18. The special teams ace is set to turn 28 years old the day after the Super Bowl and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.