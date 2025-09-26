Nwangwu (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Nwangwu has logged back-to-back limited practices to open the week as he nurses the hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 1 against Pittsburgh. The wide receiver has missed the last two games as a result of the injury, and if he can't go against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football, Isaiah Davis would once again stand to see an increase in workload on special teams.