Nwangwu (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The Iowa State product returned to practice Wednesday after missing the Jets' last four games due to a hamstring injury sustained in the Week 1 loss to the Steelers. Nwangwu will likely carry an injury designation into the weekend if he's unable to upgrade to a full session Thursday or Friday. If the 27-year-old is sidelined for the Week 6 matchup against the Broncos, Isaiah Davis is likely to operate as the Jets' top kick returner.