Nwangwu (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Nwangwu was diagnosed with a concussion during the Jets' 13-6 loss to the Panthers in Week 7. He's opened the week with a DNP, and even if he were to practice, he would have to progress through the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to play against the Bengals on Sunday. Isaiah Williams would likely serve as the Jets' primary returner on kickoffs if Nwangwu were to miss time.

