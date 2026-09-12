Nwangwu (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans.

Nwangwu was designated as doubtful after Friday's practice, so the eventual ruling that he will not suit up for Sunday's contest is not surprising. The depth running back and primary kick returner for the team continues to deal with a back injury he likely suffered during a practice session earlier in the week. With Nwangwu out, wide receiver Isaiah Williams will likely add kick return duties alongside his punt return duties in Sunday's game.