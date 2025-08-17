Nwangwu (calf) turned six carries into 31 yards during the Jets' 31-12 preseason loss to the Giants on Saturday.

Nwangwu was able to suit up for Saturday's contest after recovering from a calf injury that he suffered during the Jets' preseason opener against the Packers. He played four snaps on special teams and 20 on offense, the latter of which was second most among Jets running backs behind Donovan Edwards (22). Nwangwu is in a battle with Edwards and Isaiah Davis (ankle) for the RB3 job behind Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, and Nwangwu's last opportunity to make his case for the Jets' 53-man roster is Friday against the Eagles.