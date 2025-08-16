Nwangwu (calf) is in line to play against the Giants in Saturday's preseason game, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Nwangwu has been nursing a calf injury that he suffered in the Jets' preseason opener against the Packers, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to play Saturday. With Isaiah Davis (ankle) ruled out, Nwangwu is in line to see the bulk of the backfield carries Saturday, assuming that Breece Hall and Braelon Allen are limited to the first couple of offensive series.