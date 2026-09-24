Nwangwu (back) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Nwangwu did not practice at all leading up to Week 2 and missed the Jets' overtime loss to the Packers on Sunday. The running back and kick returner has missed every practice and game since sustaining a back injury on Sept. 11. Nwangwu was not placed on IR after the injury, so it is reasonable to expect the 28-year-old to return to the field by Week 4, even if he cannot increase his practice participation soon enough to play in the team's Week 3 contest against the Lions.