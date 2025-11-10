Nwangwu returned three kickoffs for 143 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Browns.

Nwangwu got the Jets on the board with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown, which tied for the longest scoring play in the NFL this season. He's one of the league's most dynamic kickoff returners when available, but a hamstring injury and concussion have limited Nwangwu to four appearances in 2025. He has two kickoff return touchdowns in six games with the Jets dating back to last season.