Nwangwu (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Nwangwu exited the Jets' season opener due to a hamstring injury and wasn't able to practice in any capacity leading up to the team's Week 2 home game against the Bills. With Nwangwu sidelined and Xavier Gipson having been waived earlier in the week, Arian Smith and the recently signed Isaiah Williams are the top candidates to return kickoffs Sunday.