The Jets are signing Nwangwu to a one-year, $2 million contract worth up to $3 million with incentives, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Nwangwu had a small role in New York's offense as a depth RB last year, recording 49 yards on 13 carries in 12 games. However, he was a key player on special teams, logging 604 yards and one touchdown on 18 kickoff returns. Nwangwu has recorded five TDs as a kick returner through his first five campaigns in the league, and that should again be his primary role in 2026.