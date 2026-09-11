Nwangwu (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Nwangwu wasn't listed on the Jets' injury report until Friday as a DNP, indicating that he may have tweaked his back in a practice session. He wasn't expected to see much playing time on offense given that he's behind Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis on the depth chart. However, if Nwangwu is indeed ruled out for Week 1, then Isaiah Williams figures to operate at the Jets' top returner, with Davis also in the mix.