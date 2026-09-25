Nwangwu (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions, Antwan V. Staley of the New York Daily News reports.

It looks like Nwangwu will miss each of the Jets' first three games of the regular season due to a back injury he picked up in a practice prior to the Jets' Week 1 win over the Titans. He was a DNP in all three practices during Week 3 prep, so a return to practice in at least a limited capacity would be a positive step in Nwangwu's recovery. Isaiah Williams will continue to serve as the Jets' primary returner on kickoffs and punts for as long as Nwangwu is sidelined.