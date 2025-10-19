Jets' Kene Nwangwu: Won't return Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nwangwu (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Nwangwu went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, and the 2021 fourth-rounder will not return to Sunday's contest. Isaiah Williams will likely handle returns on kickoffs the rest of the way.
