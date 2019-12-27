Play

Dixon (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Dixon popped up on the injury report Thursday with the ailment, and only logged limited practice time in Friday's session. The veteran was signed by the team Dec. 18, so even if he's healthy enough to play, he'll likely only provide depth for a fairly-healthy running back depth chart in Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends