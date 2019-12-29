Play

Dixon (illness) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional contest against the Bills, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Dixon will miss Sunday's regular-season finale due to an illness. In his stead, Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery will operate as the sole backups to top running back Le'Veon Bell.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends