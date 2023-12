The Jets activated Yeboah (hamstring) from injured reserve Wednesday.

Yeboah takes the roster spot of fellow tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee), who was himself placed on injured reserve Wednesday. While Yeboah has yet to make his 2023 debut, he could get the chance to do so as early as Sunday versus the Texans. Across 19 appearances with New York over the past two seasons, Yeboah has mostly contributed on special teams.