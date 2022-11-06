site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Added to active roster
Nov 5, 2022
Yeboah was signed to the Jets' active roster Saturday.
Yeboah has spent the majority of the season on the practice squad but had been elevated for three previous games. He'll now join the active roster and is likely to contribute primarily on special teams.
