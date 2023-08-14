Yeboah caught both of his targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-0 preseason win over Carolina.

Yeboah was one of three tight ends to find the end zone for the Jets in this game, but his touchdown was the only one scored in the first half. It came from two yards out on a throw from Zach Wilson in the final seconds before halftime. Yeboah split time between the practice squad and active roster for the Jets in 2022, and he could be in for a similar role in 2023 with Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert (shoulder) ahead of Yeboah on the depth chart.