The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Yeboah didn't make the initial 53-man roster but inked a practice-squad deal at the beginning of September. He'll get his first look on the active roster, but it's unclear what his role will be. C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is unlikely to play and Jeremy Ruckert was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but Tyler Conklin and Lawrence Cager are still expected to garner the majority of the tight-end snaps.