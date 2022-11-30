Yeboah is slated to practice in limited fashion Wednesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Yeboah enters Week 13 prep with a two-game absence streak due to a calf issue, but if he's indeed able to participate in a limited capacity Wednesday, then he'd have a decent shot at returning this weekend in Minnesota. The 24-year-old has mainly served as a special-teams contributor across the 2022-23 campaign, so if he's eventually unable to gain medical clearance by Sunday, then Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert would be in line to serve as New York's top tight end options once again.