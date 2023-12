Yeboah caught two of three targets for 28 yards in Thursday's 37-20 loss to the Browns.

Yeboah recorded his first two catches of the season while working as the No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Conklin with Jeremy Ruckert (concussion) unavailable. If neither Ruckert nor C.J. Uzomah (knee) suit up in Week 18 against the Patriots, Yeboah would likely continue to see regular playing time in the season finale.