Yeboah (calf) was a full participant in the Jets' practice Thursday, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.
Yeboah has been sidelined for the past two games with a calf injury, and he returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday. The 24-year-old now appears to be set to play again after logging a full session Thursday. Yeboah was elevated from the practice squad for three games before signing with the Jets' active roster in early November, though he's primarily played on special teams over four contests this season. Expect Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah to continue seeing the majority of the team's snaps at tight end versus Minnesota on Sunday.