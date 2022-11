Yeboah (calf) has been ruled doubtful to play Sunday against the Bears, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Yeboah popped up with a calf issue on the Jets' injury report last Friday, leaving him sidelined for the first time this season against the Patriots in Week 7. The tight end then failed to practice at all Week 12, and he appears set to remain out Sunday versus Chicago. As a result, expect Jeremy Ruckert to step up as the Jets' third-string tight end behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah.