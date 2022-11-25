Yeboah (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Yeboah is now slated to miss a second consecutive contest as a result of a calf issue. The 24-year-old has logged just 11 offensive snaps across four games played to this point in the season, so his absence likely won't alter New York's game plan to a large extent. Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah are in line to handle most of the team's tight end reps in this weekend's matchup against Chicago, while Jeremy Ruckert could potentially be in the mix for some rotational snaps.