Sadiq was limited to a three-yard reception on two targets in Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Bills.

On a day in which quarterbacks Geno Smith (ankle) and Cade Klubnik dropped back 45 times, Sadiq wasn't able to see much involvement in the passing game. Though the rookie first-round pick put his pass-catching chops on display with a 7-105-1 receiving line in Week 3 against Detroit, he's since delivered a collective 10-95-0 line on 19 targets over the Jets' ensuing seven contests. A lack of extended playing time has been a factor in Sadiq's listless production of late; he's logged fewer than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in five of those seven games while second-year tight end Mason Taylor has typically handled larger snap shares.