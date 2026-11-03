Sadiq caught one of two targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Raiders.

The rookie tight end played 31 of 64 offensive snaps against Las Vegas and ran just 15 routes on Geno Smith's 35 dropbacks. He continues to play behind Mason Taylor, who recorded three grabs for 19 yards on five targets across 19 routes. The Jets are using four tight ends on game days, and this offense isn't able to support more than a couple pass catchers for fantasy each week. Outside of his 7-105-1 receiving performance in Week 3 against the Lions, Sadiq has a total of 10 catches for 79 yards across his seven other contests.