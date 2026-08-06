Jets' Kenyon Sadiq: Out for now, should play Week 1

Head coach Aaron Glenn expressed optimism Thursday that Sadiq (hernia) will be available for the start of the regular season, though the rookie first-round pick will likely miss "a couple weeks" of practices.

After undergoing hernia surgery in the spring, Sadiq was cleared in advance of training camp but practiced just three days before being shut down earlier this week when he experienced a setback in his recovery. Though the missed practice time in camp and the preseason isn't ideal for a young player fighting for a starting job, Sadiq still looks on track to be ready to go for Week 1, if not the Jets' exhibition finale Aug. 28 versus the Giants. While Sadiq is sidelined for the time being, Mason Taylor will likely take most of the reps at tight end with the first-team offense.