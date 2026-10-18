Sadiq (concussion) is in line to be available for Sunday's game at New England, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sadiq entered the concussion protocol during last Sunday's win against the Browns, and after opening Week 6 prep with back-to-back limited sessions, he capped it Friday with a full practice and a questionable designation. Such a progression suggested he only required clearance from an independent neurologist to be available this Sunday, something that'll be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.