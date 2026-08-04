Jets' Kenyon Sadiq: Suffers setback in recovery

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday that Sadiq suffered a setback in his recovery from the hernia surgery he underwent in the spring and will be "out for a little bit," Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Sadiq took part in the first three days of training camp, but after he wasn't present for a second straight practice Tuesday, Glenn said prior to the workout that the rookie first-round pick was on a "maintenance program," per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. However, Glenn acknowledged after practice that Sadiq's consecutive absences weren't simply for rest purposes, and the 21-year-old now looks like he'll be out for the start of the preseason after not bouncing back from his hernia surgery as well as the Jets had hoped. According to Rosenblatt, Glenn added that he's not worried about a long-term absence for Sadiq and is "very confident" that the young tight end will be ready to go for Week 1. In any event, the missed practice time during training camp is likely to hurt Sadiq's chances of carving out a major role on offense once the season gets underway. Mason Taylor should receive most of the reps at tight end with the first-team offense while Sadiq is sidelined.