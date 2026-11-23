Sadiq caught all three of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers.

Sadiq finished tied for second on the team in targets with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and running back Breece Hall behind wideout Garrett Wilson (five). The tight end was able to reel in multiple passes for just the second time since catching seven of eight targets for 105 yards and a score in Week 3 against the Lions. Sadiq has now caught 25 of 36 targets for 268 yards and a score while also adding a three-yard rushing touchdown over the first 11 regular-season contests of his career.