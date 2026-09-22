Sadiq caught two of three targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers.

Sadiq was only on the field for 27 of the team's 74 offensive snaps, but he was able to record multiple catches for the second game in a row to open his career. The most notable development of the game for Sadiq came in the second half when starting tight end Mason Taylor suffered a thumb injury. If Taylor is unavailable for Week 3, Sadiq would stand to operate as the Jets' unquestioned top option at tight end against the Lions' porous secondary.