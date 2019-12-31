Play

Hatcher signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Hatcher has been a bit of journeyman since entering the league in 2017, logging stints with the Lions, Packers, Raiders and Jets. He joined New York's practice squad back in mid-December and will look to retain a spot on the 53-man roster in 2020.

