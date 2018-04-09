Minter signed a contract with the Jets on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Minter disappointed on a one-year deal with the Bengals in 2017, accruing just 32 tackles in nine games after racking up 175 tackles in 32 games during his previous two seasons with the Cardinals. Injuries were largely to blame, as Minter dislocated his elbow in October before sustaining a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 14. He'll look to turn his career around with a Jets team that already has 2016 first-rounder Darron Lee and offseason acquisition Avery Williamson at inside linebacker.