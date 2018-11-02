Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Doubtful for Sunday
Pierre-Louis (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Pierre-Louis was a non-participant at practice this week and appears likely to miss his fourth straight game. The Jets defense is unlikely to be majorly affected as the 27-year-old primarily plays special teams.
