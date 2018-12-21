Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Doubtful for Week 16
Pierre-Louis (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Pierre-Louis played through the shoulder injury against the Texans last week but was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday. With the 27-year-old unlikely to play Sunday, recent waiver claim Emmanuel Lamur could see increased reps as a reserve inside linebacker versus Green Bay.
