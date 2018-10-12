Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Doubtful for Week 6
Pierre-Louis is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Indianapolis with a foot injury.
Pierre-Louis was added to the injury report this week and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. The starting defense is unlikely to be significantly affected if he is ultimately ruled out, as the 27-year-old plays a heavier role on special teams.
