Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Doubtful for Week 7
Pierre-Louis (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Pierre-Louis started the week not practicing and progressed to a limited participant, but apparently the team isn't all that confident in what they saw on the practice field. The 27-year-old was listed doubtful last week as well before being ultimate ruled out, and appears likely to miss his second straight game.
