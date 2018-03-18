Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Lands with Jets
Pierre-Louis is set to sign a two-year contract with the Jets on Monday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Pierre-Louis was traded to the Chiefs last July and set a career high with 41 tackles (31 solo) in 14 games last season. The 26-year-old will likely serve as a rotational inside linebacker and special teams contributor for the Jets in 2018.
