Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Moves to injured reserve
Pierre-Louis (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
The move means nothing in regards to Pierre-Louis' injury -- he was already ruled out for Week 17 -- as the Jets simply decided to create some additional roster space for the season finale. The 27-year-old had seven combined tackles and a sack while playing in only nine games this season.
